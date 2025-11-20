Yogi approves 95 irrigation projects worth 394.53 crore

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday approved 95 new projects worth ₹394.53 crore to strengthen the state’s canal system and shore up irrigation capacity across 36,000 hectares, directly benefiting nearly nine lakh (900,000) farmers and rural communities. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officers to start flood control works in January keeping in view the requirements of the coming year. (FILE PHOTO)

Addressing officers at a review meeting of the irrigation and water resources department, the chief minister said the new projects will significantly boost the agricultural sector by ensuring timely and reliable irrigation facilities for farmers. In addition, 273 hectares of irrigation department land will be protected.

The chief minister instructed officers to complete all sanctioned projects within the stipulated time frame, emphasising that there must be no compromise on the quality of construction works.

The officers informed the CM that the 95 canal restoration projects that include closing gaps in the canal network, construction of head and cross regulators, siphons, falls and other concrete structures are in progress.

The projects also encompass improvements to internal and external canal sections, lining and filling of reaches, reconstruction of damaged culverts, construction and repair of bridges and culverts along canal tracks, and installation of kerbs on canal routes.

Renovation of inspection buildings, office structures and watermills, as well as the construction of boundary walls to protect departmental land, is also planned. Farmers in Purvanchal, Terai, Bundelkhand and Western Uttar Pradesh are expected to benefit from completion of the works.

The chief minister said the vision behind these projects extends beyond physical construction. The broader aim is to improve water management, promote farmer welfare, increase agricultural productivity, and strengthen the rural economy.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that no farmer in the state faces irrigation shortages.

He also directed the officers to conduct surveys of the unused land and prepare a detailed plan for its optimal utilization. Effective use of such land will help generate additional departmental revenue, he said.

Reviewing the flood management projects, the chief minister instructed the officers to start flood control works in January keeping in view the requirements of the coming year. He called for a detailed action plan to be prepared in consultation with public representatives to ensure timely and effective implementation of the flood control projects.