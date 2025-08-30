Yogi govt restored law, order in Sambhal: Dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said the judicial commission report of Sambhal violence submitted to the chief minister will be taken to the cabinet. Speaking on the Sambhal issue, he said the previous governments did the politics of appeasement and vote bank. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (HT file)

“Between 2012 and 2017, the extent of appeasement was quite high. The cases of the terrorists, who carried out bomb blasts in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow, were withdrawn in the first cabinet itself back then,” said Pathak while speaking to the media here.

He said under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the state government is strengthening law and order. After the incident of violence in Sambhal, more than 68 mythological sites and 19 ancient wells have been freed from encroachment and restored.

“Also 73 hectares of land has been freed by removing 1067 encroachments in Sambhal, while 37 encroachments were also removed from religious and other places. The government will not tolerate any illegal encroachment. Two new police stations and 45 new outposts were established for law and order in Sambhal. CCTV and drone surveillance was also arranged in sensitive areas,” Pathak added.