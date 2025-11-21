Yogi inspects preparations at jamboree venue, orders world-class facilities

Conducting a detailed review of preparations for the 19th Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree to be held from November 23 to 29 at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow’s Vrindavan Colony, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure “world-class arrangements and leave no room for negligence at any level.” Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the venue of the upcoming Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree in Lucknow. (SOURCED)

During a visit to the jamboree venue, Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need to ensure that every arrangement, including accommodation, sanitation, security, food, health facilities, and digital connectivity, is of the highest standard.

A 3,500-capacity conference hall, a temporary police station, and 11 fire tenders will ensure security and discipline during the event in which cadets from across the country will experience the rich culture and diverse cuisine of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is hosting the prestigious Diamond Jubilee programme after a gap of 61 years, marking a historic moment for the state.

This event is playing a vital role in creating employment and empowering the local economy in Lucknow, providing opportunities to thousands of workers, contractors, and small vendors.

The 300-acre Jamboree complex is being prepared for 32,000 participants and 3,000 staff members. Delegates from several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Afghanistan, will also participate.

Yogi sees special demonstrationof sky cycling, zipline adventure

The chief minister witnessed a special demonstration of sky cycling and zipline adventure, which he appreciated. He was accompanied by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, transport minister Dayashankar Singh, state chief commissioner of Scouts and Guides, Prabhat Kumar (retired IAS) and Lucknow DM Vishak G.

A major attraction will be the massive exhibition area showcasing the culture, technology, and handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh. Over 100 stalls, including ODOP, robotics and electronics displays, and NEDA’s Solar Pavilion, will showcase the state’s innovation and entrepreneurship. A planetarium, an AI zone, and cultural highlights and cuisine from Varanasi, Bundelkhand, and other regions of the state will further enrich the experience.

Dedicated mobile towers are also being installed to enable cadets to stay connected with their families during their stay. This confluence of cultural pride and economic progress is making the Jamboree memorable for both the participants and the city, a spokesperson said.

To facilitate the arrangements, 16 German hangars, 600 water tanks, 30 RO points, over 2,200 toilets, 100 kitchens, and four central kitchens are being set up on the campus, which will provide food to thousands of people daily