LUCKNOW Modern rail connectivity is set to give fresh impetus to the centuries-old cultural, spiritual and familial heritage of Ayodhya and Mithila, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, jointly inaugurate the Saryu-Kamala Express via video conferencing, in Ayodhya on Monday. (@CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo) more less

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Addressing the programme at Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station, Adityanath said the train would take historic India–Nepal relations to new heights while facilitating the movement of devotees, traders and ordinary citizens across both nations. He described the service as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “heritage and development.”

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“This is not merely a rail service connecting two religious cities, but an important link bringing together shared heritage, public faith and economic opportunities. This connection between Ayodhya, nourished by the sacred waters of Maa Saryu, and Janakpur, the land of Mata Janaki, nourished by the waters of Maa Kamala, would give a new dimension to the thousands-of-years-old relationship between the two countries,” he said.

The chief minister said the relationship between India and Nepal was rooted in thousands of years of shared faith, affection, rivers and families, popularly described as the ‘roti-beti’ relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the spiritual ties between India and Nepal, the CM said: “The Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal and Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi have shared a spiritual connection for centuries. Devotees from UP have been undertaking pilgrimages to Muktinath and Pashupatinath for generations. The tradition of offering khichdi sent from Nepal at Gorakhnath Temple on Makar Sankranti, and the pilgrimage of devotees from Nepal to the Devipatan Shaktipeeth during Chaitra Navratri, reflect this bond of faith between the two countries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the spiritual ties between India and Nepal, the CM said: “The Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal and Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi have shared a spiritual connection for centuries. Devotees from UP have been undertaking pilgrimages to Muktinath and Pashupatinath for generations. The tradition of offering khichdi sent from Nepal at Gorakhnath Temple on Makar Sankranti, and the pilgrimage of devotees from Nepal to the Devipatan Shaktipeeth during Chaitra Navratri, reflect this bond of faith between the two countries.” {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the shared heritage of Lord Buddha, he stated: “Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini in Nepal, while several important milestones in his life, spiritual practice and journey of Dhamma are associated with Uttar Pradesh. Kapilvastu, Piprahwa, Shravasti, Sarnath and Kushinagar continue to keep this heritage alive today. In July 2025, the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha were brought back to India from Hong Kong after a 127-year gap, which is a matter of pride.”

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The CM referred to the flagging off of the Janakpur-Ayodhya bus service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 from the premises of Mata Janaki Temple in Janakpur. He said he had the opportunity to welcome the first bus in Ayodhya at that time. “Now, rail connectivity is further expanding the relationship between the two sacred destinations,” added Adityanath.