Yogi says AI should be guided by youth, not the other way around

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be guided by the youth, not the other way around. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the convocation of BBD University in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

Noting that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hub for AI, data centres and cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and drone systems, he urged universities to integrate these emerging technologies into their academic framework by introducing short-term, certificate and diploma programmes.

Addressing students at the Babu Banarasi Das University convocation in Lucknow, he said, “AI has become essential in every field, but it must remain under human direction.”

India has made substantial progress in robotics, he said, adding that engineering institutes should proactively adopt emerging technologies.

AI, he said, will prove valuable not only for students but also for farmers, workers, and professionals across sectors.

He encouraged institutions to promote practical work in drones, robotics, IoT, and AI, highlighting their rising importance in multiple sectors.

Yogi urged institutions to equip youth with both technological skills and strong values, as these two pillars will help build a Viksit Bharat.

“Technology does not take away jobs; it creates new opportunities. It is up to us to harness them effectively,” he said. He recalled that when computers gained prominence in the early 1990s, many feared job losses, but technology ultimately expanded employment opportunities.

‘Drones developed by UP youthstunned Pak during Op Sindoor’

Operation Sindoor showcased India’s strength to the world, he asserted, adding that drones developed by the youth of Uttar Pradesh left Pakistan stunned.

He added that Uttar Pradesh stood firmly with the nation’s armed forces, contributing significantly to defence capabilities. The BrahMos missile is being manufactured in Lucknow, for which the state government provided land free of cost.

New model of law and order

Emphasising that Uttar Pradesh has given a new model of law and order for states, he said it required a little effort. “UP has seen many riots in the past but in the last eight years there has been no incident of riots,” he said.

“Festivals of all religions are celebrated peacefully. Be it Holi, Deepawali, Dusherra, Bakri Eid, or Christmas, all religious festivals are being celebrated with enthusiasm. I often ask them how the festival was and the response has been very satisfying. When people start abiding by the law, it sends a positive message. We have to make law a part of our life,” he added.

UP’s transformation

Reflecting on the state’s transformation, he said that Uttar Pradesh was once ranked among the bottom five states in central government evaluations.

“People used to claim that Uttar Pradesh could never improve,” he said. When his government took office in 2017, he questioned why the state could not rank among the top three. He recalled the situation in 2017, when even existing investors were leaving the state.

Quantum jump in investments

He said once a strong law and order became a part of everyday life, investments began pouring in. A state that previously struggled to attract even ₹50,000 crore in five years has now secured investment proposals worth over ₹45 lakh crore in just eight years. He noted that Uttar Pradesh’s share in the national economy was 14% in 1950 but had fallen to below 8% by 2017.

“If individuals are not safe, how can capital be safe?” he asked.

The state government took responsibility for ensuring security, and within two years, UP climbed to second place nationally. Today, it is recognized as a top achiever state, he said.

Besides the CM, the convocation ceremony was attended by Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, chancellor Alka Das, pro chancellor Viraj Sagar Das, vice chairperson Sonakshi Das Gupta, Devanshi Das Gupta, vice chancellor Prof SK Srivastava, pro vice chancellor Prof SC Sharma, and several other dignitaries.

PEOPLE CAME IN MERCEDES, STOLE FLOWERPOTS, SAYS CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that after the G-20 Summit (held in 2023), people took flowerpots from around the event venue using Mercedes cars in Lucknow.

Catching them would have caused a huge embarrassment, so instead, they were shown CCTV footage of the theft, he said, while speaking at the BBD University convocation.

“I saw CCTV footage wherein people are arriving in Mercedes and taking away flower pots kept on the road to decorate the city for the G-20 summit. Imagine the price of a Mercedes car and the cost of a flower pot. The people were seen putting them in the car. If they were caught, it would earn the city a bad name. And if we don’t take action, then decorations done for the purpose will get lost,” he said.

“We decided to call them and show the CCTV footage. We told them that we lost some of the flower pots. We showed them the footage recorded by CCTV cameras and let them go,” he said, taking a dig at the civic sense of the people who did not hesitate to litter the clean stretches of roads leading to G-20 by throwing wrappers after consuming edible items.

MINISTER HAILS ROLE OF BABU BANARASI DAS, AKHILESH DAS GUPTA

Addressing the ceremony as the special guest, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh acknowledged the contribution of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Babu Banarasi Das and ex-Lucknow mayor and former Union minister Akhilesh Das Gupta toward building an educated and empowered society.

Pro chancellor Viraj Sagar Das welcomed chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said it is a matter of great pride that students are receiving guidance from the chief minister himself. He emphasised that today’s India is driven by youth, and under CM Yogi’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is working extensively for the holistic development of young people.

5746 DEGREES, 89 GOLD MEDALS AWARDED

A total of 5,746 degrees were conferred at the convocation. Gold medals were awarded to 89 students and the Chancellor’s Medal was presented to two students for their outstanding performance. These students were from various faculties of the university, such as law and engineering.