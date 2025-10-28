Yogi sets 18-month deadline for complete rejuvenation of Gomti

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that all drains and sewers discharging untreated wastewater into river Gomti will be fully tapped within the next one-and-a-half years, setting a clear deadline for officials to ensure the river’s complete rejuvenation. He was speaking at the grand Chhath Puja celebration held at Lakshman Mela Ghat on the banks of the Gomti on Monday.

The CM reiterated his government’s resolve to restore the river’s sanctity and ecological balance. “Within one to one and a half years, no drain or sewer from Lucknow will flow into the Gomti. The river will be pure and uninterrupted between Pilibhit and Ghazipur,” he said amid applause from thousands of devotees.

Adityanath, who has already initiated the Gomti Action Plan in the past to clean and revive the river, said the new phase of the campaign would be more comprehensive, involving coordination between the irrigation department, municipal corporation, Jal Nigam and urban development authorities. The CM added that cleanliness and environmental protection would be treated as a shared responsibility between the government and citizens.

“In the past two years, there were complaints about low water levels and foul smell in the Gomti, but this year, the efforts of the administration, irrigation department and voluntary organisations have brought visible improvement. Now, the target is complete purification and rejuvenation,” he said.

The CM linked the announcement to the symbolic importance of Chhath Puja, saying that the purity of the river is integral to the sanctity of the rituals. “If the water offered in ‘arghya’ is not pure, how can God accept it? Just as the place of worship must be clean, so must our rivers,” he said. He also urged devotees to participate in a post-festival cleanliness drive, calling it a “national duty and moral responsibility of every citizen.”

He urged people to eliminate sources of pollution and avoid throwing waste into rivers or drains. “If everyone follows this, more than half the problem will be solved...cleanliness is not just the administration’s responsibility but also every citizen’s duty. Without citizens fulfilling their national duties, the nation cannot progress. Such collective effort will help realise the vision of a developed, self-reliant India,” Adityanath emphasised.

Extending greetings in Bhojpuri, the CM described Chhath as “a festival of social unity, environmental harmony and woman power.” He said the tradition, which has spread from eastern UP to all parts of the country, connects millions of devotees and strengthens social bonds.

Giving the example of Ghaziabad and Noida, he said 50,000 to 1,00,000 devotees are celebrating Chhath.

He said this festival represents India’s ancient heritage and teaches harmony with nature. Appreciating the four days of devotion, he said the festival is linked to family prosperity and public welfare.

Adityanath said no country can develop until its citizens are connected with their national duties. Linking the Swachh Bharat Mission to Chhath, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this campaign, launched in 2014, has become the foundation of environmental protection. He urged people to stop reckless use of single-use plastic and polythene and to reduce waste.

“Cleanliness is an act of worship. Environmental protection and responsible citizenship are the foundation of a self-reliant India,” he added.

The event saw participation from deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, former secretary to Prime Minister of Mauritius Suresh Ramabaran, President of Akhil Bharatiya Bhojpuri Samaj Prabhunath Rai and several dignitaries.