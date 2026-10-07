Yogi: Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor symbolises India-Japan friendship

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor symbolises the strategic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between India and Japan.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister the late Shinzo Abe, during the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Abe Memorial Corridor’, in Varanasi on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Adityanath was addressing a gathering at the Rudraksha International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi. The chief minister and Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese PM the late Shinzo Abe, jointly inaugurated the corridor on the occasion.

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Shinzo Abe, the then Japanese PM, had visited Varanasi in December 2015 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gallery features an exhibition of photographs taken during that visit, including images of him participating in the Ganga aarti.

“The Abe Memorial Corridor is a living classroom for the new generation. Every young person who comes here will be able to learn how a far-sighted leader can give a new direction to the future of two countries,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath presented a memento to Akie Abe and remarked that this land of Lord Vishwanath is also the site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon.

“Japan is the Land of the Rising Sun, and Uttar Pradesh is the Land of the Sun Dynasty, meaning Lord Ram was born in that Suryavansh, which is why Uttar Pradesh is the Land of the Sun Dynasty,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The year 2027 will mark the completion of 75 years of relations between India and Japan, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The year 2027 will mark the completion of 75 years of relations between India and Japan, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also thanked the people of Japan for encouraging Indian athletes during the Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya.

He noted that this day also marks the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath as the Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

“The friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe during Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan as chief minister of Gujarat in 2007, and their relationship steadily strengthened since then,” he said.

He highlighted Japan’s role as a most trusted and key partner in India’s infrastructure, technology, transport, and economic development.

He further said that a 500-acre ‘Japan City’ is being developed near Jewar Airport within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area, and a dedicated ‘Yamanashi Desk’ has been established at ‘Invest UP’ to assist Japanese investors.

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The UP government and Yamanashi Prefecture are jointly developing a green hydrogen pilot project to promote clean energy in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The Rudraksha centre was constructed with Japanese assistance and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

The event was also attended by minister of state for stamp and registration (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, Varanasi mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, and Cantonment MLA Saurabh Srivastava, alongside a high-level delegation from Japan, prominent citizens of Kashi, and schoolchildren.

YOGI SAYS IT IN JAPANESE

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister the late Shinzo Abe, and a delegation from Japan in the Japanese language.

“Sekai de motto mo furai toshi Banaras e yokoso (I welcome you all to Varanasi, the oldest city in the world),” he said.

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At the end of his address, CM thanked everyone: “Arigato Gozaimasu.”

EX-JAPANESE PM’S WIFE STRIKES EMOTIONAL NOTE

Emotional moments were witnessed as Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister the late Shinzo Abe, burst into tears while inaugurating a photo gallery in her husband’s memory at the Rudraksh International and Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi on Wednesday.

“My husband would have been very happy today, had he been alive,” Akie Abe said.

She noted that the Rudraksh centre in Kashi was built at his initiative and the idea for it was discussed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan.

She thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the memorial corridor. She also extended her gratitude to Modi.

She said she had long cherished a heartfelt desire to visit Varanasi and see everything with her own eyes, a dream that has now been realised.

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