The state capital’s rapidly expanding outskirts are set to come under planned development, with the state government deciding to extend the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) jurisdiction to the entire district to rein in illegal plotting and unregulated construction.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chairs a review meeting of the housing and urban planning department. (Sourced) more less

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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a proposal for expanding the LDA’s limits, citing the need to check illegal plotting and unplanned construction in peripheral areas. He also ordered the creation of a separate development authority for neighbouring Barabanki.

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“Lucknow district has the fastest-growing population in the State Capital Region (SCR). Expanding LDA’s jurisdiction is essential not only to meet the growing residential, commercial and community needs but also to effectively regulate illegal and unplanned construction in peripheral areas,” the CM said while chairing a review meeting of the housing and urban planning department.

Officials informed the meeting that the LDA, established in 1974, was last expanded in 1999, 2009 and 2014. It currently covers the Municipal Corporation area and 306 revenue villages, spanning 1,051 sq km.

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{{^usCountry}} Expanding LDA to the entire Lucknow district goes beyond an administrative change, shaping the city’s growth over the next 10-20 years. Experts say it will curb illegal plotting, ensure planned roads and civic infrastructure, boost outer growth centres, improve land-use regulation, increase revenue and strengthen real estate confidence, while aligning development with the SCR Plan-2051. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expanding LDA to the entire Lucknow district goes beyond an administrative change, shaping the city’s growth over the next 10-20 years. Experts say it will curb illegal plotting, ensure planned roads and civic infrastructure, boost outer growth centres, improve land-use regulation, increase revenue and strengthen real estate confidence, while aligning development with the SCR Plan-2051. {{/usCountry}}

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Barabanki next in line

The CM also directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for setting up the Barabanki Development Authority (BDA), citing the rapid increase in land-use changes and construction activity in the district because of its proximity to Lucknow.

Expressway corridor under Unnao authority

Adityanath directed that the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway corridor be brought under the Unnao-Shuklaganj Development Authority and that its integrated development be expedited.

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Officials said the area between the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) boundary and 3 km south of the expressway covered around 470 sq km.

International cricket stadium for Ghaziabad

The CM also directed officials to prepare an action plan for an international-standard cricket stadium in Ghaziabad, with a seating capacity of 35,000 to 40,000. The Ghaziabad Development Authority and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association were asked to jointly examine its feasibility.

SCR population to reach 4.9 crore by 2051

The meeting also reviewed the GIS-based Regional Plan-2051 for the UP SCR. Officials said the surveys, base map and vision document had been completed, while the draft plan would be ready by November 30 for public objections and suggestions.

The six-district region, comprising Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Barabanki, Unnao and Rae Bareli, spans 27,826 sq km and has a population of 2.92 crore, projected to reach 4.9 crore by 2051. Its urbanisation level is expected to rise from 29% to 46%.

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With a nominal GDP of ₹3.58 lakh crore in 2025 and annual growth of 6.7%, the region contributes 12% to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

Adityanath called for region-specific planning. He also directed officials to expedite recruitment against vacant posts in development authorities and ensure the appointment of permanent town planners in every authority.