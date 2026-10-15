Man bludgeoned to death on Gurugram foot overbridge, accused arrested: Police

A man was bludgeoned to death on the octagonal foot over-bridge in Gurugram’s sector-13 on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the victim got into a scuffle with another man at around 11.30pm at Mahavir Chowk. (HT file photo)

The incident took place when the victim got into a scuffle with another man at around 11.30pm at Mahavir Chowk. The reason behind the scuffle could not be ascertained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the police, the victim was found with a knife when he was murdered.

A few beggars and suspected drug addicts were sleeping on the over-bridge when the noise woke them up and they found the accused repeatedly hitting the man with a slab of tile, a police officer said.

“They spotted two suspects assaulting each other. One of them grabbed a concrete interlocking tile lying nearby and used it to hit the other man hard in the head. It probably left him disoriented,” the officer said.

Eyewitnesses caught the accused and handed him over to the police, the officer added. A police patrol team also reached the spot – 100 metres away from the interstate bus depot – and arrested the suspect.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A second officer said a preliminary probe revealed the victim was armed with a knife at the time of the murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second officer said a preliminary probe revealed the victim was armed with a knife at the time of the murder. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained. “Attempts are on to trace his family,” he said.

He added: “An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of dispute between the two men. Efforts are also underway to ascertain if the two men knew each other. The suspect is being interrogated.”

Police said an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will soon be registered at Sector-14 police station.