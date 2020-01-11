Man held for shooting man in Dwarka for refusing extortion money

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 20:45 IST

New Delhi:

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday for critically shooting a man who refused to pay him extortion money Dwarka in December last year. Police said the arrested man named himself as Kaatiya, after the main villain in the 1996 Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Ghatak’.

Police said Kaatiya and his five aides had shot a man, injuring him critically, when he refused to pay the money. Two persons were arrested earlier while Kaatiya and the others were on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Kaatiya’s original name is Aarish Khan, a resident of Bharat Vihar in Dwarka sector 15. He said around 11.30 pm on December 10m, they got a call that a man had been shot. When his team reached the spot, they found that the injured man, Jugnu Khan, had been rushed to a nearby hospital. A case of attempt to murder was registered, the DCP said.

When Khan gained consciousness, he told police he was assaulted and robbed by six men at gunpoint, one of whom had shot him. “Based on Khan’s disclosure, we zeroed in on two suspects and they were arrested within a week. The duo disclosed details of the rest four who were absconding and said they were led by one Kaatiya, a local criminal,” the officer said.

The officer said they collected details about Kaatiya from his family and friends. Following days of surveillance, they got information on Thursday that he was somewhere near Hastsal Road. He was arrested following a raid and a pistol was recovered from him, Alphonse said.

“He said he wanted to become a gangster and led a group of men. He said he had named himself as Kaatiya after watching the film Ghatak and asked his men to address him by that name. On December 10, he and his aides Ali, Ansh, Mohit, Neeraj and Salman reached Khan’s house and demanded a hefty sum as protection money but Khan refused. Following an altercation, one of them fired at him and they all fled with his valuables,” the DCP said.