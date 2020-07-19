e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Miscreants break into PNB ATM in Gharuan, steal Rs 9 lakh

Miscreants break into PNB ATM in Gharuan, steal Rs 9 lakh

As per information, the men came in a Chevrolet Cruze car at around 2.30 am. As soon as they got off the car, some street dogs started barking at them but they sedated the dogs. They then broke open the ATM with a gas cutter and made off with the cash.

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Two unidentified miscreants broke into an automated teller machine (ATM) of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Gharuan village of Kharar and stole Rs 9 lakh. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

As per information, the men came in a Chevrolet Cruze car at around 2.30 am. As soon as they got off the car, some street dogs started barking at them but they sedated the dogs. They then broke open the ATM with a gas cutter and made off with the cash.

Gharuan station house officer Kailash Bhadur said that there was no guard at the ATM and the CCTV cameras inside the kiosk were damaged by the miscreants. “We have called an expert who will help us scan the images in the camera. We are hopeful of cracking the case soon,” he said.

A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) along with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Gharuan police station.

THIRD THEFT AT PNB ATM IN MOHALI

On June 9 this year, five miscreants targeted an ATM of the PNB branch at Dappar and decamped with the cash dispenser containing Rs 16 lakh. On July 2, all five miscreants were arrested.

On June 17, two armed men fled with Rs 4.79 lakh, in a broad daylight robbery at the Punjab National Bank’s all-women branch in Phase 3A, Mohali. It took the duo just two minutes to orchestrate the crime as they entered the bank during the lunch break at 1:43pm and left by 1:45pm. There was no security guard deputed outside the branch, situated on a secluded stretch near Hotel Cama. On July 12, both the miscreants were arrested.

top news
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In