Korba, A seven-year-old girl who went missing three days ago was found raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old man tracked down by a police sniffer dog, an official said on Friday.

Missing 7-year-old girl found raped, murdered in Chhattisgarh's Korba; one held

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The body of the child, who went missing while running an errand at a grocery store, was found in the bushes behind a poultry farm in the Rajgamar police chowki area on Thursday morning, the official said.

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He said that the girl's father had reported her missing on the evening of October 19, informing the police that his daughter had not returned home from the shop.

The girl's father, a native of Faguram village in Sakti district, had moved to Rajgamar with his four children four months ago, and he worked at a poultry farm to support his family, the official said.

Police launched a search to trace the girl. However, on Thursday morning, they received information about a body lying in bushes behind the poultry farm, and a forensic team and a police dog were also called in to assist the investigation, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} During the probe, the police sniffer dog traced the accused's house in the Ravanbhatha locality of Rajgamar. Based on the clue, police tracked down and arrested the accused, identified as Ajay aka Amit Chauhan from Devmati Para in the Bango police station area, 60 km away, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the probe, the police sniffer dog traced the accused's house in the Ravanbhatha locality of Rajgamar. Based on the clue, police tracked down and arrested the accused, identified as Ajay aka Amit Chauhan from Devmati Para in the Bango police station area, 60 km away, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said that the accused had two wives and had come to visit his second wife in the Ravanbhatha locality on the day of the murder.

Chauhan spotted the victim alone, and He allegedly sexually assaulted and killed her, and fled the scene, Patle said.

The accused confessed to the crime, and further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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