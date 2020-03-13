Missing since Tuesday, Moga family traced to Gwalior

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:26 IST

The police on Friday claimed that the seven members of a family who went missing three days ago were now in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Cops said they sent a video to one of their relatives here and later video-called deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manjit Singh, confirming that they were fine.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “They were all present in the video sent to their relative. They claimed that they were in Gwalior and confirmed the same on a video call with the DSP,” he added.

The missing family members are Tarsem Lal (60), his wife Santosh (57), elder son Krishan Kumar (33) and his wife Kaiffy Singla (31), younger son Varun (23), twins Falak (2) and Fazal (2).

The DSP said,“Krishan Kumar said in the video that they were upset over the present situation of their business. Some local traders of Gwalior present during the video call confirmed the development.”

“We will take action if any money lender files a complaint regarding loan recovery against them,” the DSP added.

The family had gone mising from Nihal Singh Wala town in Moga district on Tuesday evening and their phones had been switched off since then.

