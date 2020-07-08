Mohali mining dept slapped ₹11-crore fine on former DGP PS Gill, 50 others last year

cities

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:14 IST

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Paramdeep Singh Gill and 44 other farmers of Saini Majra, who were recently booked for allowing illegal mining on their land, were fined Rs 11 crore in October last year for the offence.

On July 6, police had booked the 45 landowners under Section 21 of the Mine and Minerals (Regulations and Development) Act.

“In October last year, we had received complaints of illegal mining in Saini Majra village of Majri block. An inquiry committee had reported that around 9 lakh metric tones of sand and earth were dug out from the fields of 51 farmers. Therefore, a fine of Rs 11 crore was imposed on all of them,” said Gurpreet Pal Singh Sandhu, district mining officer, adding that they had also notified the police to register a case, which has finally been lodged.

“If the fine is not paid within the stipulated period, the case will be dealt by the deputy commissioner, who can even confiscate the land or add the fine to their land arrears,” said the officer.

Majri Block station house officer (SHO) Himmat Singh said they registered a case against 45 farmers, including former DGP PS Gill, on July 6.

Despite repeated attempts, Gill could not be contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said the administration was committed to reining in illegal sand mining and providing sand to people at reasonable prices. “Officials are empowered to take strict action against illegal miners,” he said.

Earlier in July last year, the mining department had imposed a penalty of Rs 52 crore on 193 land owners in three villages of Mohali - Mianpur Changar, Kubaheri and Abhipur for illegal sand mining activities. These cases are lying pending with the DC.

The district police had registered 24 cases of illegal mining in 2016, followed by 67 in 2017 and 79 in 2018.

There were 25 cases in 2019 and two so far this year.