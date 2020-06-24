Mohali police arrest five men in two cases of theft, forgery

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:31 IST

Five men were arrested in two separate cases of theft and duping in the tricity, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Haryanvi, and Kamlesh Shankar of Industrial Area, Phase 7; Sarvesh Kumar of TDI City near Balongi; Vimlesh Kumar of Kajheri, Chandigarh; and Bimal Kumar of Zirakpur.

In the first case, the police arrested Vimlesh and Bimal for duping several persons on the pretext of selling them two-wheelers, financed with fake ID cards and addresses from banks.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer at Phase 1, said, “The accused duped HDFC, Yes Bank and other banks by providing fake identities of migrants for passing of loans for vehicles. The men purchased four vehicles each from Pinjore and Mohali, two each from Panchkula and Chandigarh, and later sold them to unsuspecting buyers.”

Eight unregistered two-wheelers including seven Activa scooters have been recovered so far. More recoveries will be made after accomplices are held and victims are identified, added the SHO.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case of theft has already been registered against the suspects in Chandigarh.

The suspects were produced in a local court and sent to three-day police custody on Tuesday.

THREE OF FOUR MEN HELD FOR THEFT

In another case, Ajay, Sarvesh and Kamlesh were held for conducting various thefts in the industrial areas of Mohali during the lockdown.

The police recovered four LCDs, laptops and CPUs, several mobile phones, 12 taps of Jaquar and 10 two-wheelers from their possession.

Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh, in-charge of Industrial Area, Phase 8B police post, said, “Ajay and Kamlesh along with scrap dealer Vijay Kumar stole valuable things. Vijay’s name has also been added to the FIR; he is still at large. But he will be arrested soon and we are hoping to recover more stolen items.”

A case has been registered against them under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 380 (theft in house dwelling) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The three suspects were produced in a local court, and sent to two-day police custody.