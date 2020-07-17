Mohali shines in Mission Fateh Warrior enrolment contest

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:50 IST

With the active involvement of district heads of all departments, Mohali has enrolled 24,711 Mission Fateh Warriors on the COVA Punjab App.

Sharing this, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said volunteers engaged in awareness generation on Covid-19 safety protocols had bagged five gold, 10 silver and 38 bronze certificates in the enrolment contest.

The Mission Fateh Warriors contest aims at roping in maximum volunteers to spread awareness on containing the spread of novel coronavirus. “This contest was launched on June 17 for a period of one month and has now been extended for two months, with introduction of a diamond certificate,” Jain said.

During these two months, the Punjab chief minister will continue to award weekly bronze certificates, fortnightly silver certificates and monthly gold certificates.

Jain said the government alone cannot contain the pandemic, therefore united efforts were required to stem out the virus.