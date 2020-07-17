e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali shines in Mission Fateh Warrior enrolment contest

Mohali shines in Mission Fateh Warrior enrolment contest

Bags five gold, 10 silver and 38 bronze certificates in the enrolment contest.

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

With the active involvement of district heads of all departments, Mohali has enrolled 24,711 Mission Fateh Warriors on the COVA Punjab App.

Sharing this, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said volunteers engaged in awareness generation on Covid-19 safety protocols had bagged five gold, 10 silver and 38 bronze certificates in the enrolment contest.

The Mission Fateh Warriors contest aims at roping in maximum volunteers to spread awareness on containing the spread of novel coronavirus. “This contest was launched on June 17 for a period of one month and has now been extended for two months, with introduction of a diamond certificate,” Jain said.

During these two months, the Punjab chief minister will continue to award weekly bronze certificates, fortnightly silver certificates and monthly gold certificates.

Jain said the government alone cannot contain the pandemic, therefore united efforts were required to stem out the virus.

top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In