Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Monsoon isn’t finished with Chandigarh yet

Weather department forecasts more rain, dip in temperature

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Commuters caught in early morning showers near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday.
With 0.4mm rain on Wednesday night, and 5.2mm of rain on Thursday, monsoon is back in action in the city, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the coming days.

IMD officials said, “With its withdrawal inching closer, monsoon system is active again, and more rain can be expected in the next few days.”

They said though the showers’ intensity can increase, heavy rain was unlikely.

SLIGHT DIP IN TEMPERATURE

The rain also caused minor dip in mercury. The maximum temperature dropped from 32.8 degrees on Wednesday to 31.6 degrees on Thursday, while the minimum temperature decreased from 25.7 degrees to 25 degrees.

Further decrease in temperature can be expected because of the rain. In the next three days, the maximum temperature can drop to 30 degrees, while the minimum temperature will stay around 24 degrees.

This year’s monsoon has brought along 611.2mm rain, against a normal of 845.1mm till this time. The deficit of 27% may come down with the upcoming rain. 

