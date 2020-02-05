MP Parvesh Verma barred from poll campaign for 24 hours for calling Delhi CM a ‘terrorist’

cities

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday banned West Delhi Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Pravesh Verma from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows and giving interviews for 24 hours after it found him to have violated the Model Code of Conduct with his statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which he called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader a “terrorist”.

“The commission is of the considered view that Parvesh Sahib Singh made vitriolic aspersions against Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi which violate provisions under clause (2) part 1 of the Model Code of Conduct,” read the EC order which came into effect at 6pm Wednesday. Campaign for February 8 Assembly elections in Delhi ends on Thursday evening.

“The commission strongly condemns the statement made by Parvesh Sahib Singh. The commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling it in this behalf, bars Parvesh Sahib Singh from holding any public meetings, public precessions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print and social media) etc. in connection with the ongoing general election to the legislative assembly of NCT Delhi, 2020 …,” the order stated.

EC issued notice to Verma on January 30, taking cognizance of his statement given to a TV channel against Kejriwal. Wednesday’s order comes even as Verma denied casting “vitriolic aspersions” on Kejriwal.

This is the second time in less than a week that Verma has been banned by EC for his controversial remarks, which opposition leaders allege is divisive and communally-charged.

Verma called the ban “unjustified”. “This ban is unjustified, as the election commission has issued this order without asking me for an explanantion.”

Verma said, “I didn’t call him a terrorist. In the TV interview I had explained that I had called him a naxalite and not a terrorist….But this shows that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejiwal is scared and is either reciting Hanuman Chalisa or my name by repeatedly complaining to the election commission.”

On January 30, the poll panel had barred Verma for four days for his remarks on Shaheen Bagh where a gathering has been on a sit-in protest for over a month. Verma had allegedly said those participating at Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women, indicating the site would be cleared on BJP being elected to power. EC panel had then banned him from campaigning in the Delhi elections for 96 hours.