Multani disappearance case: Punjab moves courts seeking cancellation of bail of accused cops

Multani disappearance case: Punjab moves courts seeking cancellation of bail of accused cops

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab Police have approached a Mohali court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail of the two accused cops, Jagir Singh and Anokh Singh, in the case involving the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991.

A petition has also been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted by a Mohali court in May to former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini. The case was registered in Mohali on May 6 this year.

Also, Palwinder Singh Multani, brother of Balwant Multani, filed an application in Mohali court seeking transfer of the case against Jagir and Anokh Singh from the court of additional district and session judge Monika Goyal. The Mohali courts have issued notices to the parties concerned on the different petitions. But the case in the high court involving the former DGP is yet to be taken up.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officers in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, who then was Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP), in which four policemen in his security were killed. The police later claimed that Multani escaped from the custody of the Qadian police.

Former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, sub-inspectors Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anokh Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh were also named in the case.

