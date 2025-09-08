10 new water transport routes likely to be introduced in MMR

Mumbai: Although the last three decades have witnessed multiple instances of new water transport routes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) being shut down due to lack of demand and high prices, the state government is keen to commission 10 new routes, including four routes connecting with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The exercise is aimed at creating efficient water-based commuting facilities to reduce road congestion and unlock the economic potential of coastal transport, said officials from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which regulates minor ports and maritime traffic in the state. Representative image (HT PHOTO)

Kochi Water Metro, which runs inland water transport services in and around Kochi, will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the 10 proposed routes, said Pradeep P, chief executive officer, MMB.

“We had floated a tender on two occasions seeking bids from organisations to conduct a study on the proposed routes. Both times, Kochi Water Metro was the sole bidder. We may process their appointment on Tuesday,” Pradeep P told Hindustan Times.

The consultant would have to undertake a host of studies, including boarding and alighting surveys to understand the area of influence around proposed jetties, occupancy survey within the influence area, household and preference survey, travel demand analysis, terminal facility planning and concept design for the terminals, said MMB officials.

“The objective is to create an integrated, commuter friendly water transport system, similar to services in cities like Sydney, New York, San Francisco, Bangkok and Istanbul,” said an official. The DPR on the 10 new routes would also help upgrade services on the 21 existing routes, the official added.

Failed attempts

Water transport services are currently operational on 21 routes in the MMR, according to the MMB. All the routes have been in service for decades and cater largely to local populations around the jetties, said MMB officials.

In 1992-93, Damani Shipping was roped to operate hovercraft services between the Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai as well as on the western shores, between Juhu beach and Girgaum Chowpatty. Both routes were discontinued owing to high fares.

Several tenders for water transport were awarded in subsequent decades but most did not lead to operations. In 2003, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation appointed Satyagiri Shipping to run water transport services on the city’s western coast. In 2010, Pratibha Industries was roped in to operate water transport services between Nariman Point and Borivali, and in 2015, a tender was awarded for ferry services between Belapur and Nerul. In all cases, the contracts were scrapped as no ferries were operated.

In March 2020, Ro-Pax service was launched between New Ferry Wharf and Mandwa, which continues to operate successfully till date. Ferries were started between Gateway of India and Belapur too shortly after the pandemic, but they were suspended after a few months owing to issues with last mile connectivity and low ridership.