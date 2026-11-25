MUMBAI: The panel set up to suggest reforms in competitive exams conducted by all government bodies in the state, including the Maharashtra Public Service Commissioner (MPSC), has recommended a series of tough punitive measures for those found guilty of exam malpractices and to deter such irregularities.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants had held protests in Pune over alleged paper leaks, exam irregularities, and recruitment delays earlier this year. (HT Archive) more less

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The seven-member committee, headed by additional chief secretary V Radha, has recommended a ₹10-crore fine for individuals found guilty of exam paper leaks, in addition to raising the minimum jail term from five years to seven. The current term is five to 10 years. The panel has also brought clarity to the kinds of property that can be seized from those found guilty.

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In addition, it has increased the penalties, including the jail term, for candidates found guilty of cheating in competitive exams, but it has recommended that the fees of all candidates taking these exams be refunded, regardless of whether or not they clear the test. The fees range from ₹344 to ₹544 per exam.

The committee was appointed by the Maharashtra government on September 4 after the MPSC’s March 22 exam for drug inspectors leaked, impacting thousands of candidates. A network of MPSC officials, a coaching institute and middlemen is suspected to have been involved.

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{{^usCountry}} The panel’s report was submitted to the state government on Monday, less than three weeks after it submitted its interim report on November 5. It had then recommended an increase in the number of MPSC Group C positions, from 5,000 to more than 16,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel’s report was submitted to the state government on Monday, less than three weeks after it submitted its interim report on November 5. It had then recommended an increase in the number of MPSC Group C positions, from 5,000 to more than 16,000. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from stringent punitive measures meant to act as a deterrent, the committee in its second report has also proposed a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate examination-related offences and special fast-track courts to conduct speedy trials. Pending cases should be transferred to these courts and disposed of within three months, the report suggests.

The panel has also recommended a three-tier Command Control Centre system to monitor examinations to prevent malpractices – one centre at the MPSC headquarters, the second at the district level and the third at the examination venue on the day of the exams.

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It has also recommended a one-time registration facility through MahaID or Aadhaar to simplify the application process. This is aimed at eliminating the need for candidates to repeatedly upload their certificates while applying for different examinations.

The punishment for organised examination fraud is currently five to 10 years’ imprisonment under the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The committee has recommended a revision in the minimum jail term from five to seven years. It has also recommended a minimum ₹10-crore fine while also clarifying the nature of properties that can be seized from those found guilty of exam malpractices. These include land, buildings, movable property, intellectual property and digital or virtual assets.

The report also proposes stricter penalties for candidates using unfair means in competitive exams. The existing punishment is three to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh. The committee has proposed to increase the jail term to five to 10 years and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.

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Similarly, the penalty for service provider agencies involved in examination malpractices is proposed to be increased from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore with recovery of examination-related expenses and a ban on the agency for eight years, against the existing ban of four years.

Directors, management members and persons in charge of such service provider firms should face five to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 crore, compared to the existing three to 10 years’ imprisonment and ₹1 crore fine, the report states.

BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute, who was part of the team coordinating with students protesting against paper leaks, welcomed the recommendations. “Now the V Radha committee has submitted stringent measures to curb paper leaks and other irregularities. We are confident the state government will implement these reforms, which will prove a huge relief for students.”

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V Radha said the committee will submit its final report in January 2027.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will take the steps needed to implement the report. “The state government will amend the present act and try to table a related bill in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature,” he said.