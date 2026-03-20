Mumbai: As many as 12 motorcyclists have been booked for alleged reckless riding, racing, and attempting to charge at a traffic constable on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Wednesday morning. 12 bikers booked for reckless riding, attempt to ram into constable on WEH

According to the police, around 7 am, constable Satish Todankar received information from the control room about a group of bikers riding dangerously on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the WEH. Acting on the alert, Todankar and his team set up a naka at the Agripada bridge ramp on the southbound carriageway in Santacruz (East).

At around 7.10 am, a group of nearly 50–60 motorcyclists approached from the Vile Parle side, allegedly riding recklessly. “On spotting the police, several riders accelerated, swerved past the team, and fled towards Vakola junction,” Todankar said. Some others turned back and sped towards Vile Parle via the northbound lane.

During the operation, one rider who was briefly slowed down by traffic allegedly steered his motorcycle towards the constable. He then abandoned his vehicle, crossed the central divider, and escaped on a friend’s bike.

The abandoned motorcycle was seized, and the rider was identified as Salman Mushir Ahmed Shaikh, 20, a resident of Meghwadi.

Police said the group had gathered early in the morning after offering prayers and had set out around 6.30 am. As some riders began performing stunts near the Agripada stretch, police attempted to intercept them, prompting the group to disperse and flee in different directions.

An FIR has been registered against 12 riders, and further investigation is underway, a Vakola police officer said.