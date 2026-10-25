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2 Chembur men booked for wildlife hunting bid in Murud forest

A police team from Murud police station was patrolling the area in a private vehicle when it spotted white Mahindra Scorpio (MH04HF8769) travelling along a road through the forest

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 22:33:26 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Navi Mumbai: Two men from Chembur were booked for allegedly attempting to hunt wild animals in a forest near Takka Adivasi Wadi in Murud after police stopped their SUV and recovered two rifles, 104 live cartridges and tools used for cutting meat. The seizure took place around 8.35 pm on October 24, Murud police officials said on Sunday.

2 Chembur men booked for wildlife hunting bid in Murud forest
2 Chembur men booked for wildlife hunting bid in Murud forest

A police team from Murud police station was patrolling the area in a private vehicle when it spotted white Mahindra Scorpio (MH04HF8769) travelling along a road through the forest. The officers stopped the SUV after noticing a rifle in the hands of a young man seated in the middle row.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an IOF-manufactured bolt-action, single-barrel .30-06 calibre rifle and a ROBUST-manufactured double-barrel 12-bore rifle. The police also found 104 live cartridges and tools allegedly intended for cutting the meat of wild animals.

The accused have been identified as Crescent Lucas D’Mello, 59, who was driving, and Graffil Crescent D’Mello, 23. Both are residents of the R.C. Marg area in Chembur, near St Sebastian Church.

A case has been registered at Murud police station under Sections 9 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. While Section 9 prohibits hunting of protected wild animals, Section 51 provides for penalties for violations.

The police have urged citizens to report suspected illegal wildlife hunting or unlawful possession of firearms to Murud police station or the Forest Department.

 
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