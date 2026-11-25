NAVI MUMBAI: Two men were killed and and two others injured after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep roadside ditch on the Mhasla bypass in Raigad district on Sunday evening.

2 killed as speeding car plunges into deep ditch in Raigad more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident occurred around 7.20pm near the S-point turn at Gaulwadi village, when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a downhill bend. Local residents rushed to the spot and smashed the car windows to pull all four occupants out after the doors became jammed.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

All four were employees of a company in Mahad MIDC, and were returning from an outing to Shrivardhan and Diveagar in a Maruti Wagon R when the accident occurred. According to the complaint lodged by survivor Aryan Sakharam Shinde, 20, the group had left Shrivardhan around 6.30 pm.

Their colleague Abhishek Eknath Devdare, 20, was driving, while Shinde was seated in the front passenger seat. Sairaj Shankar Bhosale, 20, and Manan Ashok Panchal, 22, were travelling in the rear.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As the car approached a downhill bend, Devdare allegedly drove at high speed and lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch alongside the bypass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the car approached a downhill bend, Devdare allegedly drove at high speed and lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch alongside the bypass. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Trapped inside the vehicle, Shinde tried to get out but found that the doors would not open. He then called the 112 emergency helpline to alert the police. Hearing the crash, local residents gathered at the spot and broke the car windows to rescue the occupants.

While Shinde suffered minor injuries to his left leg, Devdare also sustained injuries. Bhosale and Panchal, however, were found unconscious with critical injuries. All four were rushed by ambulance to Mhasla Rural Hospital, where doctors declared Bhosale and Panchal dead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Devdare was given preliminary treatment before being shifted to Mangaon Sub-District Hospital, and Shinde also received treatment.

Bhosale was a native of Khambale in Kadegaon taluka of Sangli district, while Panchal hailed from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and was residing in Mahad.

The Mhasla police have registered a case against Devdare under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with dangerous driving.