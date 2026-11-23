MUMBAI: Two months after a school friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to help resolve a protracted property dispute, an inquiry has been ordered by local authorities into the plot of land in Bhayandar (east)

2 months after schoolmate sought PM Modi’s help, ‘land grab’ to be probed more less

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On Wednesday, Varunkumar Sahare, Joint District Registrar of the Stamp and Registration Department (Thane Rural), ordered an investigation into the registration of land Asgarbhai Vohra, 81, has owned since 1989, but was allegedly encroached via fraud. The inquiry will be conducted by the Sub-Registrar (Bhiwandi).

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The dispute relates to a 2,810-sq m plot purchased by Vohra 37 years ago. However, it was allegedly claimed by two builders in 2011. Being school friends, Gujarat-based Vohra had a phone conversation with Modi a few months ago and sought an appointment with him. He finally met Modi on September 8, when the prime minister was in Mumbai on an official visit.

Vohra submitted a letter with details of the plot and dispute to Modi, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. In his letter, Vohra named Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd in Mira Road linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sahare’s order, Seven Eleven Construction had sold 1,405 square meters, representing 50% of the 2,810-square-metre plot located in Mauje Navghar to Mukesh Parekh, with the consent of Marvin Joseph Fernandes, Berries Marvin Fernandes, and Addis Kapil Joshi. It is alleged that while properties in Mira-Bhayandar must be registered at Sub-Registrar offices in Bhayandar (No 4, 7 or 10), this document was registered at the Bhiwandi 3 office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sahare’s order, Seven Eleven Construction had sold 1,405 square meters, representing 50% of the 2,810-square-metre plot located in Mauje Navghar to Mukesh Parekh, with the consent of Marvin Joseph Fernandes, Berries Marvin Fernandes, and Addis Kapil Joshi. It is alleged that while properties in Mira-Bhayandar must be registered at Sub-Registrar offices in Bhayandar (No 4, 7 or 10), this document was registered at the Bhiwandi 3 office. {{/usCountry}}

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Following a complaint from Ajay Dhoka, son of Vohra’s friend, the department has now directed that a list of all such documents, along with a detailed report, be submitted without delay.

Dispute origins

Dhoka said Vohra had purchased the 2,810 square metre plot in Navghar village in 1989, from Paul Anthony and Rose Catherine. He said that “fake” documents were allegedly created for half of this land, which was then sold to Seven Eleven Construction. In a statement to the police, 86-year-old Marvin Fernandes, a resident of Khar—who was listed as the primary seller—revealed that two persons had allegedly obtained his signatures on the documents through deception.

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Dhoka also said the Stamp Duty Department has issued a notice to Mukesh Parekh regarding the evasion of stamp duty amounting to ₹59.33 lakh while obtaining permission to start work on the land.

“When Vohra met Modi on September 8, he told him about the stamp duty scam in Mira-Bhayander, after which the chief minister was asked to conduct a probe,” Dhoka said. “Even now, two months after the enquiry started, police have failed to register an FIR against the accused,” he said.

Vohra maintains that although he has never sold or transferred the property, it was taken over in 2011, and subsequently divided into two parts – one controlled by a builder and another by Seven Eleven Constructions.

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A week after Vohra met Modi, Mehta withdrew his company’s construction permission for the disputed plot. The construction company surrendered its commencement certificate for the plot. The company will also be withdrawing a police complaint filed in 2015 against Vohra and Dhokha, who were accused of criminal trespass and intimidation.

Vohra had alleged that forged documents were prepared without his knowledge to fraudulently divide the plot between two firms. He also said that despite an FIR being registered in 2015, he had not received justice.

The police have recorded the statement of Mervyn Fernandes, from whom Seven Eleven Construction Company purchased a piece of land. Fernandes’s claim that he had no knowledge regarding this land has now brought the police’s course of action into focus.

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Statement recorded

As part of the ongoing inquiry, Navghar police a few weeks ago recorded the statement of 86-year-old Mervyn Fernandes. He said he had no prior knowledge of the land in question and that the transaction was facilitated by intermediaries and the Seven Eleven Company.

Previously, a case was registered against a builder and other involved parties for allegedly acquiring half this land, which had already been sold allegedly using forged documents. Separately, in 2019, Seven Eleven Construction Company purchased a 1,405-square-metre portion of the same land with the consent of Mervyn Joseph Fernandes and Mukesh Parekh.

In 2018, the municipal corporation had granted construction permission to Seven Eleven Company. However, following a complaint filed by Vohra, the corporation revoked this permission. Nevertheless, Seven Eleven Construction Company proceeded with a 310-square-metre portion of the land reserved for a road.

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On July 10, 2018, an agreement was registered to transfer 48 square metres of land to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). In exchange, the company received a Transferable Development Right (TDR) from the corporation. Dhoka has challenged this.

In April 2026, the municipal corporation granted construction permission to Seven Eleven Company once more. Vohra filed a complaint seeking the cancellation of this permission.

Narendra Mehta stated that his company had cancelled the transaction with Merwin and Parekh and the municipal corporation eventually cancelled the construction permission. However, Vohra has yet to gain possession of the land.

Neither Vohra nor Fernandes’s daughter could be reached for comment.