MUMBAI: After long deliberations, the BJP on Saturday released its second list of 22 candidates, which has seven sitting MLAs. Two MLAs—Lakhan Malik from Washim and Deorao Holi from Gadchiroli—have been dropped. 2 sons of former Cong ministers in BJP second list

On October 20, the party had announced its first list of 99 candidates, with tickets given to 81 sitting MLAs, including 10 ministers. With the second list, the total number of declared candidates has gone up to 121.

The seven renominated sitting MLAs are Prakash Bharsakale from Akot, Devyani Pharande from Nashik Central, Kumar Ayalani from Ulhasnagar, Ravindra Patil from Pen, Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla, Suni Kamble from Pune Cantonment, Samadhan Autade from Pandharpur and Dhangar leader and MLC Gopichand Padalkar from Jat in Sangli district. Padalkar is a close aide of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In place of the dropped MLAs, Shyam Khode and Dr Milind Narote have been chosen to contest from Washim and Gadchiroli respectively.

In a surprise for BJP leaders in Pune, the party’s national leadership has given a second chance to Hemant Rasane who lost the by-election from Kasba Peth in March 2023. Rasane, a close aide of minister Chandrakant Patil, had lost by over 10,000 votes to Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress. As the Congress has also renominated Dhangekar, Kasba Peth, which is a BJP bastion in Pune and has traditional Brahmin voters in large numbers, will again witness a close fight in the assembly elections.

The BJP second list also includes Karan Deotale and Satyajeet Deshmukh, the sons of former Congress ministers. Deotale is the son of Sanjay Deotale and will contest from the Warora constituency, while Deshmukh, who is the son of the late Shivajirao Deshmukh, former Congress minister and chairperson of the legislative council, will fight from Shirala in Sangli.