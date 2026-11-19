MUMBAI: Around 200 residents of Mahim’s Shahunagar staged a walkout from an awareness-cum-assistance camp on the impending Dharavi redevelopment project, on Wednesday. They alleged that Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), which organised the camp and is also executing the mega-redevelopment project, is unwilling to share vital information on their redevelopment, on their new homes, and how the 13 acres of land that houses their colony will be utilised.

Mumbai, India. Nov 18, 2026 - Shahu Nagar residents protest and boycott the Dharavi Redevelopment Project awareness camp. Mumbai, India. Nov 18, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT ) (Raju Shinde)

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During the camp meant for Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement (PAAA) awareness, residents requested details of the project’s master plan, information on where they would be rehoused, and why they were being treated at par with slum dwellers, among other things.

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“Shahunagar is not a slum. While residents with houses measuring between 180 and 275 sq ft are being offered 500-sq ft homes, we with existing homes measuring 375 sq ft carpet area are being offered only 510-sq. ft. homes. This significant disparity raises serious questions about discrimination and injustice to us. We have asked for bigger homes. What has happened to that request?” asked Ramakant Mhaske, chairperson, Shahu Nagar G-Type Utkarsh Welfare Association.

Mhaske, among a 200-strong gathering of agitated residents, said the ANDPL representative allegedly replied, “There are two types of transit homes available of 350 sq ft and 405 sq ft. One can see them at our experience centre in Dharavi. They will be given on a first come, first served basis.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reedan Fernando, another resident, remarked, “They claim to have created an experience centre for people, but we weren’t allowed to enter. Those who managed to visit were not permitted to click photographs.Such is their high-handedness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reedan Fernando, another resident, remarked, “They claim to have created an experience centre for people, but we weren’t allowed to enter. Those who managed to visit were not permitted to click photographs.Such is their high-handedness.” {{/usCountry}}

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The 876 families are seeking 850-sq ft homes and buildings no taller than 18 storeys, compared to the ground-plus-four floors they currently reside in. They are also unwilling to move to transit camp, and seeking in-situ rehousing with a seamless transition.

Another resident, Prasanna Chorge, said they have been corresponding with the authorities as well as ANDPL, only to be bounced between the authorities and ANDPL.

In 1970, under the Town Planning Scheme, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) displaced the residents of Shahunagar G-Type from their original homes and properties in areas such as Mahim (west), Dadar, Lower Parel, Agripada and Sewri, and resettled them in Shahunagar, which occupies 13 acres. The area has ample green foliage, along with well maintained roads, healthcare facilities, a fire station, a police station and connectivity with the suburban railway, etc.

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Residents fear losing these amenities due to ANDPL’s allegedly opaque approach and worry they will be clubbed in buildings defined as ‘vertical slums’, as the families will be consolidated into just 1.5 acres from the present 13 acres.

“Utilisation of the remaining 11.5 acres raises serious concerns. Half a dozen buildings in which civic employees lived have been vacated and demolition has commenced. No clear written information has been shared regarding the location of the proposed rehabilitation site,” said Zaheer Kazi, one of the participants.

In a statement, an ANDPL spokesperson claimed several meetings and discussions have been held with the residents to explain the redevelopment process and answer questions. The DRP/SRA has also held formal meetings at its office, where detailed presentations were made and residents’ concerns were addressed, the spokesperson said.

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“For the first time, eligible tenants living in BMC-owned properties will receive permanent homes on an ownership basis, providing them with long-term housing security. Under the government notification dated October 27, 2026, eligible occupants of renewal properties in Dharavi are entitled to a minimum of 500 sq ft or 1.35 times their existing carpet area, whichever is larger than earlier policy of rehabilitation homes with a carpet area of 1.35 times the existing area, or a minimum of 405 sq ft. The permanent rehabilitation homes will be provided in the same area within five years of commencement of the project.”