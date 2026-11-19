NAVI MUMBAI: A 20-year-old man, who was out on bail in previous murder and robbery cases registered in Raigad district, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 61-year-old man during a robbery in Nerul on November 9. The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon after he resisted an attempt to snatch his bag containing cash and a mobile phone. Two minors, aged 16 and 17, who allegedly assisted him, have also been detained and sent to a juvenile observation home.

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The victim, identified as Suresh Dinkar Salve, was on his way to work when he was intercepted by the accused between 8.30am and 9am near a garden at Balaji Tekdi in Sector 20, Nerul. When Salve refused to part with his backpack, the accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe injuries to his head and face, before fleeing with his bag, mobile phone and around ₹17,000 in cash.

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Salve was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on November 12. Following a complaint lodged by his daughter, Nerul police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Investigators identified the main accused, Shubham Shailesh Nadkar, 20, a resident of Balaji Tekdi and a native of Mhasala in Raigad district, within two days of the attack. CCTV footage from the crime scene and adjoining areas, technical investigation and inputs from informers helped the police establish his identity. He was arrested on November 12.

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Nadkar allegedly confessed to committing the robbery and assault with the assistance of two minors, aged 16 and 17. Both were subsequently traced and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which ordered that they be sent to a juvenile observation home in Nerul East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Nadkar allegedly confessed to committing the robbery and assault with the assistance of two minors, aged 16 and 17. Both were subsequently traced and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which ordered that they be sent to a juvenile observation home in Nerul East. {{/usCountry}}

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The police have recovered the victim’s Samsung mobile phone, valued at ₹16,000, along with his backpack, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card and other belongings.

According to the police, Nadkar has previously been booked in murder and robbery cases at Mhasala police station in Raigad district. He was out on bail in both cases when he allegedly committed the Nerul crime. The police have initiated proceedings to seek cancellation of his bail.

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“The accused was identified within two days despite there being no initial leads. CCTV footage, technical investigation and information from informers helped us track him down. During interrogation, he revealed the involvement of two minors in the crime. We have also recovered the victim’s stolen belongings,” said assistant commissioner of police Sandesh Naik.