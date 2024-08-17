 23-year-old man killed by mob over parking dispute | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
23-year-old man killed by mob over parking dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2024 08:18 AM IST

A 23-year-old man died after a parking dispute turned violent in Dombivli, with around 20-25 men involved. Police have registered a murder case and are investigating.

THANE: A 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning after a dispute over parking space led to a violent altercation with around 20-25 men in Dombivli’s Golwali area three days ago. The police have since registered a murder case and are investigating further.

The incident occurred on August 13; a driver named Mohammad Jahagir arrived with a vehicle loaded with old papers and parked it in front of the deceased, Bablu Gupta’s paper shop.

As the vehicle was unloading papers, several men parked their two-wheelers close to Jahagir’s vehicle. After finishing the unloading, Jahagir asked the youths to move their bikes so he could park his vehicle. This request led to an argument, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Bablu and his colleagues intervened to stop them both, but the youths attacked Bablu with heavy objects. Frightened by the situation, all his colleagues fled, leaving Bablu at the scene.

The following morning, Bablu was found unconscious in front of his shop and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died during treatment. The Manpada Police have registered a murder case. According to officials, a gas cylinder bottle was thrown at Bablu, causing severe injuries that led to his death.

A Manpada police officer stated, “Several youths have been detained. The main suspect is also injured and has not yet been arrested.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / 23-year-old man killed by mob over parking dispute
