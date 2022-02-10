4 arrested in Thane for robbing petrol pump of Rs27 lakh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Thane Zone 5 police have arrested four accused for breaking the door and the steel cupboard of a petrol pump situated on Ghodbunder Road and robbing ₹27 lakh; one of the accused used to work with the company and had a criminal background
Kapurbawdi police officials in Thane on Thursday with the cash seized after having four persons arrested for robbing a petrol pump. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 09:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Thane Zone 5 police have arrested four accused for allegedly breaking the door and the steel cupboard of a petrol pump situated on Ghodbunder Road and fleeing with 27 lakh. The accused used to work with the company and had a criminal background. He planned this theft with his three friends who also had criminal records.

On January 31, Kapurbawdi police received a complaint about a theft at HPCL petrol pump situated at Kapurbawdi Naka. Some unknown persons had entered the petrol pump office by unlocking the automatic lock of the door and fled with 27 lakh from the steel cupboard. Police officials registered a case against unknown persons and started an investigation. As the lock was easily opened, it was clear that someone known had done this.

Police began checking the background of former employees and identified the accused, Nayan Pawar. During the course of investigation, it was found that he left for his village, Sangli, two days back.

Senior police inspector, Uttam Sonawane, said, “ While we were searching for Pawar, we found that he was hiding at his native place, and nabbed him from there. He confessed to the crime. We also arrested three of his friends. All the four are remanded to police custody till February 11.”

The other three accused are identified as Vinod Kadam, Sudhakar Mohite and Bhaskar Sawant.

