Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 bullet train stations picked for SMART development

ByAteeq Shaikh
Oct 27, 2024 07:10 AM IST

To ensure last-mile connectivity, the stations will be linked to other modes of travel such as rail, metro, buses, taxis and autos

Mumbai: Four of the 12 stations along the route of India’s first bullet train have been shortlisted for development under the SMART or Station Area Development plan. Dotting the 508-km-long route from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, the stations are Thane, Virar, Surat and Sabarmati.

4 bullet train stations picked for SMART development
4 bullet train stations picked for SMART development

Also called Transit Oriented Development (TOD), the plan envisages commercial exploitation of areas around the station, alleviating congestion, improving accessibility, among other things. The five elements under SMART include improved accessibility and reduced congestion, mix use development, boost to local economy, revenue generation through land and sustainable urban growth.

An area of up to 800mt from the station will be developed in a three-phased manner. The first phase covers the immediate vicinity of 200mt surrounding the station, for pick-ups and drop-offs, parking, a passenger plaza, etc. In the second phase, 200-500mt from the station will see improvement in road connectivity to the station. This phase will be completed within 10 years of the project being complete. In the third phase, an additional 300mt will be developed in the following decade.

“The idea is to enhance accessibility and convenience of commuters, stakeholders and to promote economic activities around the stations. Two stations each, from Gujarat and Maharashtra, have been shortlisted by their respective state and city authorities,” said a spokesperson for the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), which is executing the bullet-train project.

To ensure last-mile connectivity, the stations will be linked to other modes of travel such as rail, metro, buses, taxis and autos. Such an interface will reduce travel time, enhance accessibility and promote the use of public transportation, thereby decreasing congestion in the cities.

To commercially exploit and transform an area of upto 800mt from each station, an amendment will be required in the policy framework to permit higher Floor Area Ratio and Floor Space Index, widening of roads, changing land use, transfer of development rights, etc. The Japan International Cooperation Agency will offer technical guidance and expertise to align SMART with global practices.

India’s High-Speed Rail project, the country’s first, is almost half-complete. Trial runs are expected to start between Surat and Billimora, a distance of around 50km, by mid-2026. The 12 stations along the route are in various stages of construction.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //