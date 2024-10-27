Mumbai: Four of the 12 stations along the route of India’s first bullet train have been shortlisted for development under the SMART or Station Area Development plan. Dotting the 508-km-long route from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, the stations are Thane, Virar, Surat and Sabarmati. 4 bullet train stations picked for SMART development

Also called Transit Oriented Development (TOD), the plan envisages commercial exploitation of areas around the station, alleviating congestion, improving accessibility, among other things. The five elements under SMART include improved accessibility and reduced congestion, mix use development, boost to local economy, revenue generation through land and sustainable urban growth.

An area of up to 800mt from the station will be developed in a three-phased manner. The first phase covers the immediate vicinity of 200mt surrounding the station, for pick-ups and drop-offs, parking, a passenger plaza, etc. In the second phase, 200-500mt from the station will see improvement in road connectivity to the station. This phase will be completed within 10 years of the project being complete. In the third phase, an additional 300mt will be developed in the following decade.

“The idea is to enhance accessibility and convenience of commuters, stakeholders and to promote economic activities around the stations. Two stations each, from Gujarat and Maharashtra, have been shortlisted by their respective state and city authorities,” said a spokesperson for the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), which is executing the bullet-train project.

To ensure last-mile connectivity, the stations will be linked to other modes of travel such as rail, metro, buses, taxis and autos. Such an interface will reduce travel time, enhance accessibility and promote the use of public transportation, thereby decreasing congestion in the cities.

To commercially exploit and transform an area of upto 800mt from each station, an amendment will be required in the policy framework to permit higher Floor Area Ratio and Floor Space Index, widening of roads, changing land use, transfer of development rights, etc. The Japan International Cooperation Agency will offer technical guidance and expertise to align SMART with global practices.

India’s High-Speed Rail project, the country’s first, is almost half-complete. Trial runs are expected to start between Surat and Billimora, a distance of around 50km, by mid-2026. The 12 stations along the route are in various stages of construction.