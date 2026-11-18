MUMBAI: On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government added four more talukas to its existing list of 304 drought-affected areas, bringing the total to 308 out of 358 talukas. The newly added talukas or tehsils are Chiplun, Wada and Vikramgad in Konkan – a region that received the highest rainfall this season -- along with Dindori in Nashik district. The state government has also ordered a detailed survey of nine additional talukas to assess their drought conditions.

4 Maharashtra talukas added to drought-hit list. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Revenue minister and chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on drought relief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, declared this in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The four additions were made after elected representatives pressured the government underlining that farmers in these areas faced increased water scarcity and crop losses. While 13 proposals argued for the additions, the committee added the four talukas to the drought-hit list after a recent survey was completed.

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“We have approved four more talukas -- Chiplun, Dindori, Wada and Vikramgad – to the list. We have now ordered a survey of nine other talukas to be completed. A report is expected to be submitted in the next meeting,” said Bawankule.

The nine talukas being surveyed are: Hatkanangale, Kagal, Karveer and Gadhinglaj, from Kolhapur district, and Pen and Mahad from Raigad, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} At the meeting, committee members also discussed the financial assistance of ₹4,701.6 crore distributed to 94.3 lakh farmers across the state. Of this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division received the highest allocation of ₹1,704.5 crore, followed by Nashik ( ₹1,001.2 crore), Pune ( ₹788 crore), Amravati ( ₹765.8 crore), Nagpur ( ₹406.2 crore) and Konkan ( ₹35.9 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the meeting, committee members also discussed the financial assistance of ₹4,701.6 crore distributed to 94.3 lakh farmers across the state. Of this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division received the highest allocation of ₹1,704.5 crore, followed by Nashik ( ₹1,001.2 crore), Pune ( ₹788 crore), Amravati ( ₹765.8 crore), Nagpur ( ₹406.2 crore) and Konkan ( ₹35.9 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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Bawankule directed guardian secretaries of all districts to survey their respective areas before the upcoming winter session of assembly to assess the drought situation based on all prescribed parameters and submit detailed reports to chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal.

The minister added that the government will soon issue a Government Resolution (GR) outlining 10 measures to tackle the drinking water shortage and directed officials to carry out water conservation works across districts following the Shirpur pattern to improve groundwater levels. In this pattern, seasonal and perennial streams are deepened by 15–20 metres and widened by 20–30 metres to remove silt and expose subsurface layers, improving water storage. A series of check dams and weirs are constructed consecutively, following the ridge-to-valley approach. These structures slow down and retain surface runoff, preventing water from flowing away quickly and maximising storage.

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Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik called attention to the severe shortage in Dharashiv, where only 5.34% of water stock remains. He called for a special meeting to plan water availability for the next eight to 10 months.

District authorities have also been asked to promote maize and jowar cultivation under the VB-G RAM G scheme, to address fodder shortages. Orders have also been issued to undertake fodder cultivation along the banks of lakes. District collectors have been asked to utilise available District Planning Committee funds as per local requirements and work with voluntary organisations involved in addressing water scarcity.

The meeting also discussed providing incentive assistance to farmers who regularly repay their loans. Officials informed the committee that the amount would be distributed after April 1, 2027.

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Following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s orders, the existing ₹5,000 crore water conservation plan of the soil and water conservation department will be scrapped and a fresh plan prepared. The revised plan will prioritise drought-affected talukas, particularly in Vidarbha and Marathwada. A standard operating procedure for its implementation will be prepared within the next one to two months.