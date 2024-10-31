Mumbai: The election commission and police on Wednesday seized cash worth ₹4.33 crore at the Udhwa check post in Talasari in Palghar district. The money was seized under the supervision of district collector Govind Bodke and police superintendent Balasaheb Patil, from a four-wheeler (GJ 01 JT 8848) which was coming from Silvasa. ₹ 4.33 cr cash seized in Palghar

“The driver claimed he was supposed to deliver the cash only in Silvassa itself and had entered Maharashtra by mistake. Since his answers were evasive, we seized the cash,” said a senior officer from Palghar police. The vehicle was used by a private bank, said a press note issued by the police.

As per election commission guidelines, if more than ₹50,000 is carried in cash while the model code of conduct is in place, it has to be accounted for.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, “Palghar is chief minister Eknath Shinde’s district. How can a vehicle laden with cash come to Maharashtra from Silvassa by mistake. We have regularly told the commission that money is being used big time in these elections.”