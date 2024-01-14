45-year-old Ulwe builder found dead in Seawoods office

Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old builder from Ulwe was found dead on Saturday morning in his office in Seawoods by his office staff. The deceased, Manoj Singh, is suspected of having been shot dead, said police sources. Manoj Singh, owner of Aman Group Developers, located at Gayatri Archana CHS in sector 44, had ongoing projects at Ulwe. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The incident came to light when staff members Kashaf Shaikh and Poonam Shukla reached the highly secured office of Singh at sector 44 in Seawoods, but they found the door closed. “The office has a digital door and it can be opened after someone enters the pin from inside. Since our boss was not answering the call, knowing that he was inside, we cut the wire to enter,” Shaikh said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Shukla was the first one to enter. “I entered the office and found blood, and I was terrified and could not look beyond that.”

Singh, owner of Aman Group Developers, located at Gayatri Archana CHS in sector 44, had ongoing projects at Ulwe.

According to his wife, Poonam Singh, she last spoke to him around 11.30pm, when he asked her to have dinner as he was expecting someone in the office and would be late. “After a few minutes, he called again and said that he might not come home tonight and would come home in the morning. Sometimes, he does sleep in the office itself,” said Poonam.

Poonam, in the morning, called him to send his tiffin, but he did not answer. Then she called his office boy, Raju, and asked him to check on him. “Later, I came to know about his death,” said Poonam.

A native of Gorakhpur, Singh is survived by his wife, 14-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

The police found some wounds on Singh’s head. It is still not clear what was used to kill him, but the involvement of a firearm is suspected.

“He has many enemies in this field,” Rishikesh Singh, his friend, said. “He has gotten many threats to his life and has few cases against him. Due to the threats, he used to have bodyguards as well.”

The NRI Coastal police, who are investigating the case, have detained the office boy Raju in this case.

“Our suspicion was on the man who visited him on Friday night. We have no clarity on why the police detained Raju,” Rishikesh said.

Pramod Toradmal, senior police inspector, NRI Coastal police, said, “We have registered a murder case and are further investigating the case.”