MUMBAI: A 34-year-old woman was arrested by the Manikpur police for allegedly stabbing her younger brother to death following a domestic dispute at their home in Vasai early on Thursday. The incident took place in the Anandnagar area around 6am.

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According to the police, the deceased, Ganpat Mukne, 30, lived in Naupada, Vasai West, with his divorced sister, Sunita Bhoir, 34, and her children. The siblings frequently quarrelled over minor issues, police said.

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On Wednesday night, Mukne allegedly returned home in an inebriated state around midnight. When his sister delayed opening the door, he allegedly assaulted her, triggering an argument that soon escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, Bhoir allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her brother. Mukne sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Senior police inspector Prataprao Kadam of Manikpur police station confirmed Bhoir’s arrest.

“We are investigating the circumstances that led to the dispute and whether the woman had been subjected to assault by the victim in the past,” a police officer said.