4-year-old girl killed in a tragic mishap after iron gate falls on her

Palghar: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old was killed after an iron gate fell on her while she was playing near the Vasai civic pond at Papdi on Thursday evening. The girl, Bhumika Meher, was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before admission.

Meher would regularly accompany her grandmother to the pond. While the latter washed clothes, the girl would play on the dismantled iron gate, which was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.

According to Abhilasha Vartak, a social worker who rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident, the pond had four gates and all had been dismantled but instead of keeping the gates at a safe godown, the civic contractor had kept them close to the entry gate.

Vasai civic body and the contractor are responsible for the girl’s death and we demand justice for her, Vartak said, adding that the civic body should render compensation to the kith and kin of her family.

A 9-year-old girl had died at the same pond four years ago as there is no security guard posted at the gate, said Vartak.

Sr PI Kalyanrao Karpe of Vasai Gaon police station has registered a case of accidental death and the body has been sent for post mortem and its report is awaited.

“We will register an FIR against the guilty and probe the mishap if a complaint is registered by the victim’s family,” he said.