Mumbai: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of the two Indian finalists at this year’s Earthshot Prize, on Monday announced its partnership with Uber to support the adoption of 5,000 electric three-wheelers over the next 12 months. While Uber will handhold drivers through the transition, the electric autos are expected to operate only on the Uber app.

The Mahindra Last Mile Mobility autos can run 200 kms on a single charge (Raju Shinde)

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The announcement was made at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in the run up to the award ceremony on Tuesday.

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“Our mission is to electrify the last mile connectivity of India. The autos can run 200 kms on a single charge, which is a full day’s work. It can be charged at home, and therefore no complex charging infrastructure is required,” said Suman Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

The Impact Assembly brought together awardees and finalists from previous years who shared the progress and scale-up of their ventures following recognition from the Earthshot Prize.

Bijal Brahmbhatt, director of the Ahmedabad-based Mahila Housing Trust, also this year’s finalist, said the not-for-profit had installed 36,500 reflective roofs that bring down indoor temperatures by up to five degrees Celsius, besides providing climate-risk insurance to 49,000 women workers across India who are exposed to extreme heat, helping protect their livelihoods.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are launching the world’s first-ever heat insurance for pregnant women with our partner Hera, which will reach 30,000 women from 2027. We are also expanding the heat insurance scheme to new cities in Punjab and Rajasthan, and to countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Philippines with our partners, so as to protect 60,000 women by 2027. This is how we move from scale to system change,” said Brahmbhatt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are launching the world’s first-ever heat insurance for pregnant women with our partner Hera, which will reach 30,000 women from 2027. We are also expanding the heat insurance scheme to new cities in Punjab and Rajasthan, and to countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Philippines with our partners, so as to protect 60,000 women by 2027. This is how we move from scale to system change,” said Brahmbhatt. {{/usCountry}}

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Balaji Srinivasan, co-chair, Emissions Market Accelerator, announced the “historic milestone” of India’s first emission trading market for sulphur dioxide going live in Maharashtra from December 1.

“This market builds on the extraordinary success of Gujarat, the 2025 finalist of the Earthshot Prize, where we, along with the state government, pioneered the world’s first emission trading market for particulate pollution, cutting emission by 30% while at the same time reducing cost for industry,” said Srinivasan. In Maharashtra, the firm would tackle sulphur dioxide emissions across 100 industrial facilities, he added.

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Indian startup Phool, a 2022 Earthshot Prize finalist, repurposes temple flowers to produce Fleather (flower leather), thereby replacing animal leather and plastic. The firm has secured its fifth patent, and will soon rope in 10 fashion brands. Another UK-based climate start-up Matter, one of the 2025 finalists, will set up filtration systems in India, Sri Lanka and Portugal to capture microplastics and microfibres from household washing machines and industrial textile factories before they enter waterways. The company has announced their partnership with Ikea.

Smita Rakesh, director of Earthshot Prize India, announced that HLC will join Earthshot Prize as an impact partner for the next three years. “There are more India partnerships in the months ahead,” she said.

Reiterating the success of finalists and winners owing to the Earthshot Prize funding, Jacinta Arden, former prime minister of New Zealand and board member of the EarthShot Prize, said, “We don’t have to wait for national governments and the international community to act. Cities and states can often move much faster. The best solution doesn’t need reinvention. It needs replication.”