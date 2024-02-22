 54 detonators found at Kalyan railway station | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / 54 detonators found at Kalyan railway station

54 detonators found at Kalyan railway station

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The BDDS team took the boxes into custody and on opening found as many as 54 detonators (a device containing a small amount of explosive) inside them, he said

Mumbai: More than 50 detonators were found abandoned in two boxes on platform number one of Kalyan railway station on Wednesday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. The official added the boxes were spotted at 11.30am by the GRP officials which were unattended at the usually crowded station on the Central Railway (CR) route following which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel were immediately called to the spot. The boxes were checked by the sniffer dogs.

Kalyan India - February 21 2024_Pics : 20240221_KYN_Around 54 detonators were found at Kalyan station. Police have confiscated it and further investigation is going on Wednesday in India 21 2024 (Photo by Pramod Tambe )
Kalyan India - February 21 2024_Pics : 20240221_KYN_Around 54 detonators were found at Kalyan station. Police have confiscated it and further investigation is going on Wednesday in India 21 2024 (Photo by Pramod Tambe )

A detonator is a small sensitive device used to provoke a larger, more powerful explosion and is usually used in commercial mining, excavation, demolition etc.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BDDS team took the boxes into custody and on opening found as many as 54 detonators (a device containing a small amount of explosive) inside them, he said.

The Kalyan GRP has launched a probe though they were yet to register a case in connection with the seizure, said the official. Senior police officials, including Thane city cops, visited the spot where the detonators were found.

The GRP has launched an investigation and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify who and when the boxes were left on the platform and who had brought them.

DCP Manoj Patil said, “Such detonators are attached to explosives at mining quarries for blasting tunnels, digging wells, etc. These detonators were not attached to any explosives and cannot explode on their own. However, an investigation is ongoing as to who brought the detonators to the railway station.”

Kalyan railway station on Mumbai city’s outskirts serves commuters of both long-distance as well as suburban trains and is usually very crowded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On