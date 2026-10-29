Navi Mumbai: A 59-year-old tribal man was found dead inside his hut in Belpada, Kharghar, on Tuesday morning as CIDCO carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the area. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), while CIDCO has denied any connection between the demolition operation and the death, maintaining that the man’s hut was not demolished.

59-yr-old tribal man dies during CIDCO demolition drive in Kharghar

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The deceased, Balaram Rama Kambdi, lived at Adivasi Wadi near Sai Temple in Sector 3, Belpada. According to the police report, he was found lying inside his hut around 11am, while the drive was in progress.

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His sons, Ravi Kambdi, 36, who works in housekeeping, and Datta Kambdi took him to Panvel Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

CIDCO said its Controller of Unauthorised Constructions department conducted a demolition drive in Kharghar on Tuesday, removing unauthorised commercial structures made of bricks and tin sheets, as well as tarpaulin sheds in Belpada.

“Reports claiming that a tribal person died during the demolition drive are baseless. The hut in which the person lived was not subjected to demolition,” said Priya Ratambe, senior public relations officer, CIDCO, adding that the man was found injured inside his hut when the team inspected the area from outside.

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{{^usCountry}} Ratambe said an ambulance was called with police assistance and the man was taken to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ratambe said an ambulance was called with police assistance and the man was taken to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Kharghar police have registered an Accidental Death Report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Meanwhile, the deceased’s relatives have not claimed his body and have demanded that a murder case be registered against the machinery operator and CIDCO officials in connection with the death. They have also sought action against those who authorised and participated in the demolition drive, demanding that they be named as accused.

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