MUMBAI: As part of its special Diwali food safety crackdown on November 4 and 5, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) suspended the licences of 105 firms and cancelled the licences of seven eateries across the state. It also seized 39,485 kg of food products worth ₹1.35 crore from more than 69 establishments.

7 state eateries’ licences cancelled, 105 firms’ licence suspended in FDA pre-Diwali drive

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Mumbai, the licences of 28 eateries were suspended, and one, Rajdhani Biryani Centre, was cancelled. Quick-commerce companies ‘Blink Commerce’ and ‘Zepto’ also had their licence suspended. Around 2,396.6 kg of food products valued at ₹13.87 lakh were seized across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, mainly festive sweets and their raw materials as well as savouries and packaged products.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The action followed inspections that revealed violations in hygiene, food storage, manufacturing practices, licensing requirements and missing food-handler medical and training records. The stock of the owner of Jetharam Chuniram Puniya (Malad) was seized for manufacturing food products without a licence and selling them without proper labels. Forty-four kg of boondi laddus and kalakand from Jamnagari Sweets and Farsan (Vile Parle) was confiscated for the alleged use of excessive food colour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The violations were found despite the fact that the FDA had issued a clear warning to sweet vendors and manufacturers to abide by the rules in the run-up to the Diwali festival. It will now continue its action for food safety prior to all major festivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The violations were found despite the fact that the FDA had issued a clear warning to sweet vendors and manufacturers to abide by the rules in the run-up to the Diwali festival. It will now continue its action for food safety prior to all major festivals. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the FDA was the protective shield for citizens against unsafe food and that there would be no compromise on food quality or public health, irrespective of a business’s size or reputation.