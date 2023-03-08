Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 8 Victoria Memorial Blind School students hospitalised after food poisoning

8 Victoria Memorial Blind School students hospitalised after food poisoning

By HT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2023

Mumbai: Eight students of Tardeo’s Victoria Memorial Blind School were allegedly admitted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Tuesday afternoon for food poisoning

“Eight children were brought to the hospital around noon with symptoms of abdomen pain and vomiting. The symptoms started showing up in the morning. Though they are stable, we decided to observe them for the day as normally these two symptoms are followed by loose motions. Since they are children, we have decided to keep them under observation,” a senior doctor from the paediatric department said. The children are in the age group of 11-18.

The doctors said that as per the hostel warden, the children were in the hostel since last night and had food in the hostel.

“Two children each were 11-year-old, 14-year-old and 17-year-old. Two were15-year-old and 18-year-old. We do not know what led them to these symptoms. According to the warden, they had hostel food and nothing from outside,” a doctor said.

