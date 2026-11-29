MUMBAI: “A house in exchange for a house, and a shop for a shop.” This was the primary demand made by opposition parties, which held a rally against the resettlement of residents impacted by the Dharavi redevelopment project on Saturday.

Mumbai, India. Nov 28, 2026 - Residents of Dharavi, supported by leaders and activists from various political parties and social organisations, staged a protest against the ongoing redevelopment of Dharavi. Mumbai, India. Nov 28, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde) more less

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The rally, organised by the Dharavi Bachao Andolan (DBA), underlined that all Dharavi residents impacted by the Adani Group-led mega-redevelopment plan must be rehabilitated within Dharavi. Political parties are backing local residents who have objected to being resettled in locations such as Mulund, Deonar, Mukund Nagar and Kurla,

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The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is being executed by Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), in which the Adani Group has an 80% stake, while the Maharashtra government holds a 20% stake.

At Saturday’s rally, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “Nearly 1,600 acres of land in Mumbai have been given free of cost to the Adani Group in the name of Dharavi redevelopment. The country is ruled by the BJP and the BJP is ruled by Adani. I demand that all residents be rehabilitated within Dharavi itself.’’

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{{^usCountry}} At present, only residents in ground floor structures and slums constructed until January 1, 2000, have been declared eligible for free houses under the redevelopment project. Those on upper storeys and residents who have built homes after January 1, 2000, will be resettled elsewhere in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, only residents in ground floor structures and slums constructed until January 1, 2000, have been declared eligible for free houses under the redevelopment project. Those on upper storeys and residents who have built homes after January 1, 2000, will be resettled elsewhere in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai Congress chief and MP Varsha Gaikwad alleged that the redevelopment project is being presented as being for Dharavi but the benefits are being directed towards Adani. “The BJP government has effectively sold Mumbai to Adani. They want to displace Dharavi residents and build another BKC in Dharavi but this will not be tolerated. Dharavi residents must be rehabilitated within Dharavi itself,” Gaikwad said.

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar said, “There is a clash with Adani Group’s commercial interests and the livelihoods of Dharavi residents. People who have been living here and carrying out businesses for decades are being called ‘apatra’ or ineligible,” said Pednekar, whose message was followed by the chant, “Adani Hatao, Dharavi Bachao”.

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MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar demanded homes measuring 500 to 750 sq ft and restoration of existing businesses. “Look at the extent of land being made available to the developer across the city. From mill lands to coastal areas to government quarters; not an inch is safe and is being given to the Adani Group by the state government,” said Nandgaonkar.

Thackeray widened the attack beyond Dharavi, alleging that land around the airport, port, BKC and the Mithi River, among other locations, was increasingly coming under corporate influence. He questioned the government’s approach to infrastructure projects, including the bullet train, and alleged that Maharashtra’s interests were being compromised.

Opposition leaders urged all political parties to visit Dharavi during the winter session of the state legislature in December.

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Saturday’s rally was attended by some residents, among them Mohammad Jaffar. “My family and I have lived in Dharavi since 1988. Despite submitting necessary documents, we have been declared ineligible for a new home. All I want is a home here in Dharavi,” said the 65-year-old.

Another resident, Adam Siddiqui, 47, said his family has been declared ineligible for alternative accommodation despite following the protocol for the redevelopment project. “When we go to their office, they don’t entertain us. We have submitted electricity bills that are even 50 years old. All we need is a 350-sq ft home,” said Siddiqui.

Defending the Dharavi redevelopment process, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar claimed Dharavi’s residents have made it clear they want redevelopment by choosing not to participate in Saturday’s morcha.

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“It was a political gimmick. This is why Dharavi residents stayed away from it. Whenever a development project is proposed in Mumbai, be it the metro or the Coastal Road, certain people oppose every project and create obstacles to development for their own political gains,” said Shelar.

“The people of Dharavi have given a strong rebuff to such elements. Dharavi residents are in favour of development; however, certain vested interests are attempting to obstruct the entire redevelopment process,” he added.

An email sent to Adani Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited went unanswered, while Dharavi Redevelopment Project secretary Vipin Paliwal declined to comment.