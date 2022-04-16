Aaditya Thackeray announces Ayodhya visit amid rising Hindutva politics
Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) upped the ante on Hindutva by raking up issues about the loudspeakers at the mosques and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Sena on Saturday announced that the state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray would visit Ayodhya in the first week of May.
Aaditya Thackeray said the dates will be announced soon. “I will soon visit Ayodhya and seek blessings. It would be a one-day visit, and I would be going in the first week of May. The dates will be announced soon,” he said.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray had earlier said that he would visit Ayodhya soon. In a veiled jibe, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that some people had taken Hindutva on rent.
Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Raut said that the Nashik unit of the Sena had organised the Ayodhya tour considering the Nashik civic polls but the elections have been deferred further.
“The scale of the event has grown to such an extent that we decided to go to Ayodhya under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray. So, I told him about it, and he immediately agreed. Aaditya said that he will attend the event on the banks of the Sarayu River,” said Raut.
Taking a dig at Raj Thackeray, Raut said that the Sena leaders have been visiting Ayodhaya for a long time. He added that anyone could go to Ayodhya but they must go with a “clean mind and heart”.
“We are not going to Ayodhya only now, we have been going there since the Babri Mosque’s dome was pulled down and till the groundbreaking for the Ram temple was done. Ayodhya is not new and we are no strangers there,” Raut said.
Taking on Raj, Raut said that the Sena does not need to take lessons on Hindutva from any political party. “We don’t need to learn Hindutva from those people who have taken it on rent. Some tried to dirty politics by raking up the Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers ahead of the Kolhapur by-polls, but none of this worked in the by-poll,” said Raut.
In his two rallies held earlier this month, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned that if loudspeakers were not removed from mosques, then Hanuman Chalisa would be loudly played in front of these religious places. He also gave an ‘ultimatum’ to the state government to take action on his demand before May 3. The BJP has supported him over his demand.
Meet Satej Patil: The man behind Congress’ victory in Kolhapur
Mumbai: The Congress was pitched against the Bharatiya Janata Party in a prestige battle for the Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency, however, there was a larger Patil v/s Patil battle that was playing out behind the scenes. The two were leading the campaign for their respective parties in the constituency. The Congress was helped by allies Shiv Sena and NCP as the combined strength of the parties proved beneficial for the former.
Police book nine-year-old boy for rape
Kalyan: Police have booked a nine-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Vithalwadi in Thane district. According to the police complaint filed by the girl's family, both of them live in the same building. On the evening of April 3, as usual, she went downstairs to play with her friends, including the boy, it said.
MP cops didn’t allow us to enter, say Medha Patkar, lawyer on Khargone visit
Social activist Medha Patkar and Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi on Saturday said they attempted to reach out to families affected by riots in Sendhwa town of Barwani district and Khargone on Saturday but were not allowed, lawyer Hashmi said. Hashmi, who is also a member of the Congress's legal cell, said there should be an independent probe into the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh.
QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices
In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi. Postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16.
Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.
