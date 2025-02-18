Menu Explore
Aarogya Mitras to go on indefinite strike from today demanding wage hike

ByShreya Jachak
Feb 18, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Maharashtra Aarogya Mitras will strike indefinitely from Tuesday, demanding wage hikes, claiming their skilled work is undervalued as unskilled labor.

MUMBAI: Aarogya Mitras, who are instrumental in the implementation of the state health insurance scheme, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY), will go on a state-wide indefinite strike from Tuesday outside the district collector offices from 10am, demanding hike in their wages.

Aarogya Mitras to go on indefinite strike from today demanding wage hike

Ganesh Shinde, vice-president of Maharashtra Aarogya Mitra Workers Association (MAMWA), said, “We operate the whole system - from the MJPJAY portal to the documentation process - which should qualify us as skilled labours. Yet, we are paid as unskilled labours.”

The Aarogya Mitras are appointed by the state at various network hospitals registered under the MJPJAY depending on the flow of patients. There are over 1300 Aarogya mitras currently deployed in the state out of which about 390 Aarogya mitras are based in Mumbai. Besides working from 9am to 6pm in the network hospitals, additionally Aarogya Mitras also work in shifts at the major hospitals. “However, without announcing a strike, we don’t get the wages we deserve. We don’t get any leaves as well,” complained Shinde.

