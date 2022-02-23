Adani Electricity issues warning to Siddharth Colony residents: Electricity will be discontinued if 99 cr dues not cleared

Mumbai: Adani Electricity has warned that they will be forced to undertake mass disconnection of electricity in Siddharth Colony, Chembur as the residents have not been paying bills for the past 16 years.

Adani Electricity says that the outstanding has touched ₹98.99 crore. A spokesperson for the company said that the last disconnection took place in August 2019. However, it was restored on humanitarian grounds on assurance of settling the past dues. Despite repeated actions and warnings, the residents of Siddharth Society are adamant about not clearing previous dues despite the fact that electricity was consumed by them.

“Despite multiple relaxations, several notices and reminders, consumers from Siddharth Colony and Shuddhodhan Nagar have not cleared their outstanding dues and continue to default on their current dues as well. This puts an unnecessary tariff burden on our regular paying consumers and such a situation is unacceptable. We are therefore obligated and constrained to initiate mass disconnection against such defaulters in interest of our regular paying consumers,” said the spokesperson of Adani Electricity.

However, the Siddharth Colony Ghar Hakk Sangharsh Samitee, an association of residents has warned that they will agitate against such action. “They kept quiet for 16 years and then came one day asking for payment of lakhs of rupees. We are poor people doing menial work and are in no position to shell out such an exorbitant amount,” said Lahu Kamble who heads the Samitee. He also said that people want a waiver of the past bills and are ready to pay the current bills.