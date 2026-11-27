MUMBAI: A leopard that had been repeatedly spotted near residential buildings in Dindoshi, Goregaon East, was trapped by forest officials inside a cage installed at Samta Sankalp Society in the early hours of Thursday, ending weeks of concern among residents over the animal’s movement in the neighbourhood.
The leopard entered the cage installed by the Thane Forest Department (Territorial), Mumbai Range, within the society premises, 11 days after it was placed there on November 15. The animal will undergo a veterinary examination, following which forest officials will decide on the further course of action, an official said.
Leopard sightings are frequent in Goregaon East, where residential colonies lie close to the forested stretches of Aarey Milk Colony and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), increasing the likelihood of human-wildlife encounters.
According to forest officials, the department received a complaint on November 9 from Prashant Dhotre, a resident and manager of Samta Sankalp Society, through the Mumbai control room, reporting leopard movement in and around the Dindoshi premises.
Following the complaint, forest Range Officer Santosh Dagde and other forest personnel visited the location and confirmed the animal’s movement in the vicinity.
On November 14, officials conducted an inspection of the society premises and held an awareness drive to sensitise residents about the leopard’s presence and precautions to be taken. The society has a playground and a temple on one side, adjoining areas covered with bushes and uneven terrain, where leopard movement had also been noticed. This raised concerns about a possible encounter with residents, particularly children and senior citizens.{{/usCountry}}
On November 14, officials conducted an inspection of the society premises and held an awareness drive to sensitise residents about the leopard’s presence and precautions to be taken. The society has a playground and a temple on one side, adjoining areas covered with bushes and uneven terrain, where leopard movement had also been noticed. This raised concerns about a possible encounter with residents, particularly children and senior citizens.{{/usCountry}}
Forest officials also received information about the animal’s movement within an adjoining radius of 700 to 800 metres. Considering the proximity of residential buildings and the potential risk to vulnerable residents, the department decided to install a cage within the society premises on November 15.
Forest personnel subsequently maintained round-the-clock patrolling in the area to monitor the animal’s movement. Their efforts eventually culminated in the leopard entering the cage in the early hours of Thursday.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.
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