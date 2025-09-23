Air India Group to launch operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Air India group on Tuesday announced its plans to begin operating commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NIMA). The Air India group intends to scale up to 55 daily departures by mid-2026. (Facebook | Air India)

In the initial phase of the new airport’s operations, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures connecting 15 Indian cities.

The Air India group intends to scale up to 55 daily departures by mid-2026, including up to five daily international flights from NMIA. The airport will be operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

By late 2026, the group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures from NMI, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.

“We look forward to commencing operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, as Mumbai joins the league of world cities with more than one airport. We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build NMIA not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country’s key global transit hubs for both – passengers and cargo – given its strategic geographical location”, said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo.

Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually.