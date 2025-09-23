Airlines issue travel advisories for Kolkata flyers as overnight deluge drowns city

Several airlines have issued advisories for their Kolkata passengers on Tuesday as the city has been inundated after overnight heavy rains. Waterlogging in major parts of the city brought traffic, public transport and daily life to a grinding halt. Kolkata: Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road following rain, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI09_23_2025_000096B)(PTI)

IndiGo airlines advised the passengers to start early to reach the airport to owing to slow traffic movement and waterlogging. The airlines issued an advisory asking the passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. “Some routes across Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions. We recommend planning your journey accordingly, and leave with a bit of extra time in hand. Please keep a tab on your flight status via our app or website before heading out,” the statement said.

Air India has also asked the passengers to allow extra time for airport commute due to traffic snarls. “Please check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to traffic and waterlogging,” it said.

Similarly, SpiceJet said flight operations might be affected due to the weather in Kolkata. “Due to bad weather in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the airlines said on X.

Meanwhile, officials said that seven people have died due to electrocution in rain-hit areas of Kolkata. Several areas in and around Kolkata, including Jadavpur, Baghajatin, Salt Lake, Golf Green, saw heavy waterlogging.

The heavy rain and waterlogging comes just days before Durga Puja festival, one of the most important festivals for Bengalis, begins fully and pandals across the city and other parts of West Bengal open for the public.

Many Kolkata residents likened the overnight rain to a downpour similar to a "cloudburst", saying that something like this has not been witnessed in years.