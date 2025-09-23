Kolkata rain live updates: City severely waterlogged ahead of Durga Puja; IMD predicts more showers
Kolkata rain live updates: The IMD has issued a combination of yellow and orange alerts across West Bengal. South 24 Parganas faces an orange alert for heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert covers Kolkata, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda.
- 22 Mins agoSeveral schools declare holiday
- 33 Mins ago3 people die of electrocution as city remains waterlogged
- 47 Mins agoTraffic snarls reported on EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road and Central Avenue
- 59 Mins agoMayor Firhad Hakim reviews city’s rain situation from KMC control room
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoWaterlogged visuals from South Kolkata
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoCity severely waterlogged ahead of Durga Puja; IMD predicts more showers
Kolkata rain live updates: Heavy rainfall lasting nearly seven hours from Monday night to early Tuesday morning inundated large parts of Kolkata, according to police and government officials. The intense downpour brought life in the city and surrounding areas to a near standstill, affecting traffic, public transport, and daily activities....Read More
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted similar showers for Kolkata and neighbouring regions around September 25, prompting many community Durga Puja organisers to stay alert.
A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said, “We have received emergency instructions to run drainage pumps to clear the roads.”
Services disrupted
• Train and Metro services were severely disrupted due to waterlogging of tracks. In particular, the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) faced heavy flooding between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations, leading to an immediate suspension of services on this stretch.
• A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson confirmed that services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations have been suspended since morning to ensure passenger safety. Truncated services were being operated between Dakshineswar and Maidan, with normal operations expected to resume shortly.
• Waterlogging of tracks also affected train movement in the Sealdah south section, while skeleton services were operated in the Sealdah north and main sections. Train services to and from Howrah and Kolkata terminals were partially disrupted due to flooding on the tracks.
• Movement on the Circular Railway line was suspended due to waterlogging at Chitpur yard. Many schools declared holidays in response to the heavy rain and submerged streets.
• Commuters and office-goers faced difficulties reaching their destinations as public transport was severely affected, and traffic snarls worsened the situation.
• The IMD warned that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of South Bengal. Southern and eastern parts of Kolkata recorded particularly high rainfall, with Garia Kamdahari receiving 332 mm, Jodhpur Park 285 mm, Kalighat 280 mm, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata 195 mm.
• The weather office added that heavy rainfall is expected in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts until Wednesday. Another low-pressure system is anticipated to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25, potentially bringing further showers to the region.
