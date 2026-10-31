Ajay Devgn challenges FDA notice in Bombay High Court over Vimal Pan masala endorsement

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has moved the High Court to challenge a notice served by the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) over his endorsement of Vimal Elaichi pan masala, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe confirmed on Friday.

Ajay Devgn opted to approach the court for relief. FDA officials stated they will present their side in court once the matter arises (PTI)

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As reported by HT on August 16, 2026, the FDA issued notices on August 11 to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006. The regulator demanded an immediate halt to advertisement participation, removal of promotional content across digital platforms, and submission of due diligence details undertaken prior to endorsing the product.

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The FDA argued that because the Vimal brand is prominently associated with Pan Masala—a prohibited product in Maharashtra—such promotions constitute surrogate advertising. Under Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the authority maintained that public figures are accountable for endorsed products and cannot claim ignorance.

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{{^usCountry}} Actors were instructed to submit agreements, campaign briefs, and documentary evidence proving Vimal Elaichi is an independent market product rather than surrogate communication for Vimal Pan Masala or tobacco products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actors were instructed to submit agreements, campaign briefs, and documentary evidence proving Vimal Elaichi is an independent market product rather than surrogate communication for Vimal Pan Masala or tobacco products. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding through legal representatives, all three actors denied endorsing Pan Masala, maintaining they merely promoted cardamoms. However, following an investigation by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Nasrin Mazumdar, the FDA concluded the actors remain liable. The matter has moved to adjudication under the Joint Commissioner, where the actors face potential penalties of up to ₹10 lakh.

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In response, Devgn opted to approach the court for relief. FDA officials stated they will present their side in court once the matter arises, adding that the regulatory crackdown has already deterred celebrities from endorsing food items, including chocolates, ahead of the pre-Diwali festive season.